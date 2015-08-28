© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Chengdu Spaceon and Star Navigation sign coop agreement

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. and Chengdu Spaceon Technology Co. Ltd. signed a formal Cooperation Agreement.

In 2014, Star and Spaceon entered into a preliminary framework agreement working on a joint tracking product which would leverage their respective expertise, strengths and experience.



Under the new agreement, Spaceon will manufacture the STAR T.T.T., and market, sell and support both the STAR T.T.T. and the STAR- A.D.S. System in China. Spaceon will implement a Chinese data management center for its activities. STAR will bring the STAR T.T.T. equipment and solution, along the STAR- A.D.S. System, to the rest of the world.



Mr. Viraf S. Kapadia, CEO of Star said: "Our mutual understanding with Chengdu Spaceon grew up very positively. The full scale Cooperation Agreement was the immediate next strategic step. Both parties to this partnership will offer complete solutions, complying today with the expected recommendations for the future on tracking and on monitoring. The growth path of the equipment includes different communications networks from Iridium to Inmarsat and BeiDou. This agreement is further ensuring the presence of Star in a key developing part of the aerospace world. It completes initiatives we recently completed in Asia."



Mr. Yang Shaoping, General Manager of Spaceon declared: "Chengdu Spaceon Technology Co, Ltd, is expanding its capabilities and offerings directly to OEMs and Operators in China, but is also able to reach out to other geographical markets, jointly with our partner Star Navigation. We are bringing to the aerospace community solutions for real time tracking and monitoring to increase the safety and to reduce the overall costs of operations, on existing aircraft and helicopters."