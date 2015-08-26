© alice herden dreamstime.com

Amkor expands China operations

Amkor Technology plans to expand its assembly and test factory located in China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone.

With this project, Amkor expects to increase its manufacturing facilities in China by 45% to nearly 60,000 square meters of cleanroom space.



“Demand for assembly and test services is booming in China, particularly for advanced products employing wafer-level, die stacking and package stacking technology,” said Steve Kelley, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Our Shanghai operation is Amkor’s second-largest factory by revenue, and offers the most advanced OSAT technologies in China for both local and international customers. This investment reflects the long term strength of our mobile communications business, and the increasingly important role of the Chinese market in the global semiconductor supply chain.”



Amkor plans to invest around $60 million for construction of the new facilities, which is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2016.