© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Johnson Controls to build plant in northeast China

Johnson Controls plans to build a new automotive battery manufacturing facility in the city of Shenyang in northeastern China as it continues to invest in the world's largest new vehicle market.

Johnson Controls has signed an investment agreement for a $200 million state-of-the-art plant that is located in the Tiexi District of Shenyang, the capital city of Liaoning Province. It will have capacity to produce 6 million automotive batteries a year with the industry's leading sustainability and environmental standards.



"We have a long-term commitment to China, and the new plant will play a strategic role in our plans to meet the increasing expectations of quality products and services from customers and consumers in the country, which is one of our most important markets in the world," said Joe Walicki, president of Johnson Controls Power Solutions.



Johnson Controls and leaders from the local Shenyang government came together to sign the agreement.



"We welcome the decision of Johnson Controls to establish its new plant in Shenyang, and we believe the company can bring its world-class manufacturing and sustainability experiences and its advanced technologies to the city for local economic development," said Pan Liguo, mayor of Shenyang City.



Construction of the new plant is expected to begin early next year with production starting in 2018. Batteries for Start-Stop vehicles, which can help automakers meet increasingly strict fuel economy and emission regulations, will be a primary focus of the new facility.