Acal BFi and Stollmann sign distribution agreement

Acal BFi will incorporate Stollmann’s Bluetooth modules into their product portfolio effective immediately.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, Stollmann has specialised in the development of Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy modules for years. With the intelligent embedded standard modules, Bluetooth or Bluetooth Smart can be quickly and cost-effectively integrated to enable communication with smartphones, tablets, and PCs even without Bluetooth know-how.



"Stollmann's Bluetooth modules combine high quality with a very small form factor and easy integration. They are ideally suited to make a variety of applications quickly and cost-effectively IoT-capable. We are glad to work with Acal BFi, a reliable and dedicated partner for everything IoT related in Europe" said Florian Herrmann, Director of Operations at Stollmann.



Lee Austin, European Business Development Director – Communications Division at Acal BFi said: “We are delighted to announce our new, distribution agreement with Stollmann. The addition of Stollmann’s high quality Bluetooth modules complements Acal BFi’s portfolio and further enhances our ability to promote a variety of technical solutions to our customers. Providing the perfect solution for the bespoke needs of our customers is vital and therefore we are pleased to offer Stollmann’s leading-edge products to the European markets.''