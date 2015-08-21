© nikm dreamstime.com Components | August 21, 2015
Romteck teams up with u-blox
Romteck Australia, a provider of remote monitoring systems and services catering to fire services, airports, defense organizations and mining companies Australia-wide, collaborates with u-blox.
One of Romteck’s flagship products, Romteck ASE (Alarm Signaling Equipment), is part of the collaboration.
Designed to overcome the shortcomings of more traditional fire alarm systems, it constantly monitors tens of thousands of building alarms and centralizes these at a fire alarm monitoring center that then relays confirmed fire alarm information to the relevant fire and rescue services.
"When the mobile carrier Telstra announced that it would shut down its GSM network in 2016, we had to rapidly consider how to migrate our product portfolio from 2G to the latest 3G and LTE cellular technologies in order to protect our customers’ investment in their installed equipment", explains Phil Harman, General Manager of Romteck Australia. "We also needed reliable and high quality products critical to fire alarm monitoring applications. u blox’s latest technology, in particular the cellular modules LISA-U200 (https://www.u-blox.com/en/product/lisa-u2-series) 3G and TOBY-L280 (https://www.u-blox.com/en/product/toby-l2-series) LTE supporting Band 28, were the right choice for us", he adds.
"We are excited about this collaboration with Romteck Australia, the recognized leader in remote monitoring systems. In addition to a comprehensive and reliable cellular portfolio, we offer a ‘nested design’ philosophy to maintain form factor and software continuity. This allows customers to easily upgrade their products with each new generation of u-blox global positioning or wireless modules without having to change the PCB designs. It allows for easy migration contributing to maximized investment, simplified logistics and drastically reduced time-to-market, which is particularly crucial in the case of Romteck", explains Pietro Sbisa, Business Development Manager for u-blox Australia & New Zealand.
