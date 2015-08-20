© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Components | August 20, 2015
New Members Expand NFC Forum
The NFC Forum today announced new Associate, Implementer, and Non-Profit members from around the world. Representing industries as diverse as automotive electronics, digital imaging, microelectronics, and asset management, the 19 new members include organizations based in Austria, Belarus, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States.
This growing commitment to NFC comes at a time of accelerating momentum as over two billion NFC devices are expected in the market next year. NFC technology is increasingly integral to consumers' daily lives, spanning everything from access
control, consumer electronics, gaming, and wearables to health care, marketing, retail, payment, and transport.
"Our new members reflect the increasing diversity of NFC applications and use cases, from automobile systems to the Internet of Things," said Koichi Tagawa, NFC Forum Chairman. "We welcome their participation, and look forward to working together to further expand NFC services for businesses and consumers as the global adoption of NFC accelerates."
New Associate members include:
A Test Lab Techno Corp.
Beijing CESI Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. (CESI)
Dt&C
Shanghai Tejet Communications Technology Co.
TDK Corporation
The State Radio monitoring center Testing Center (SRTC)
Zhuhai Pantum Electronics Co., Ltd.
Joining as Implementer members are:
DongGuan Evervictory Electronic Co., Ltd.
FUJIFILM Imaging Systems Co., Ltd.
Giantec Semiconductor, Inc.
JC Square
Nippon Ankabo Co, Ltd.
NTLab
Olympus
Revolabs, Inc.
Union Genius Computer Company Ltd.
Zebra
New Non-profit members are:
AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH
European Patent Office
control, consumer electronics, gaming, and wearables to health care, marketing, retail, payment, and transport.
"Our new members reflect the increasing diversity of NFC applications and use cases, from automobile systems to the Internet of Things," said Koichi Tagawa, NFC Forum Chairman. "We welcome their participation, and look forward to working together to further expand NFC services for businesses and consumers as the global adoption of NFC accelerates."
New Associate members include:
A Test Lab Techno Corp.
Beijing CESI Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. (CESI)
Dt&C
Shanghai Tejet Communications Technology Co.
TDK Corporation
The State Radio monitoring center Testing Center (SRTC)
Zhuhai Pantum Electronics Co., Ltd.
Joining as Implementer members are:
DongGuan Evervictory Electronic Co., Ltd.
FUJIFILM Imaging Systems Co., Ltd.
Giantec Semiconductor, Inc.
JC Square
Nippon Ankabo Co, Ltd.
NTLab
Olympus
Revolabs, Inc.
Union Genius Computer Company Ltd.
Zebra
New Non-profit members are:
AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH
European Patent Office
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments