August 19, 2015
ATP in license agreement with Micron Technology
Memory module and NAND storage manufacturer, ATP, has signed a a license agreement with Micron Technology, Inc., to support legacy DRAM modules.
ATP has signed a license agreement with Micron Technology, Inc., to support legacy DRAM modules (SDR/DDR) previously manufactured by Micron.
ATP has instituted an agreement with Micron to continue to manufacture these DRAM modules specifically for the existing customer base that cannot migrate. ATP will continue to provide support on these parts and related product roadmaps for the long-term. Each module will be manufactured to the equivalent specifications and test processes of the corresponding Micron part number.
“Micron is committed to supporting legacy application requirements. By partnering with ATP we’re able to provide stability for our customers who are unable to transition their existing platforms,” said Bruce Franklin, Product Marketing Director of the Embedded Business Unit for Micron.
“Embedded applications require a long life cycle, which is why AMD is pleased to collaborate with ATP and Micron to support the extended life of AMD’s Geode platform,” said Colin Cureton, Product Marketing Manager, AMD Embedded Solution. “ATP’s legacy SDR/DDR SODIMM module solutions utilizing Micron memory are a critical component to industrial control and automation, industrial PCs, HMI panels, point of sales and communication applications.”
“The partnership between ATP and Micron brings supply stability and assurance for legacy SDR/DDR memory modules. Our cooperation is symbolic of ATP’s general strategy to work with Micron to address these specific markets with extended longevity and other niche service requirements,” said Jeff Hsieh, ATP Head of Global Sales and Marketing.
