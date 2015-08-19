© studio 37 dreamstime.com

Samsung changing semiconductor strategy

Samsung Electronics plans to gradually expand its semiconductor foundry busines, an activity hitherto mostly used for mobile application processors.

Business Korea writes that Samsung is planning a gradual expansion of the semiconductor foundry busines. Today, Samsung manufactures mobile application processors for Apple but Samsung now wants to expand the offered services in the fields of graphics chip, smart phone chip, chip for set-top boxes and Internet-of-Things-circuits, the pape writes.



Samsung Electronics Semiconductor Business President Kim Ki-nam told the newspaper:



"We are open to every business in all sectors", talking about the foundry expansion for other products than mobile application processors. He was also asked if a new agreement with Nvidia existed:

"We cannot talk about our customers."