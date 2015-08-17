© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

iWallet partners with NEXT Biometrics

iWallet Corporation, a secure luxury techcessories developer, today announced a strategic alliance with norwegian NEXT Biometrics Group ASA.

NEXT’s fingerprint sensors will be incorporated into iWallet’s biometric products, designed to protect credit cards, jewelry, prescription medications and other valuables, which are available through its retail division and strategic licensing agreements.



“NEXT Biometrics is leading the market with the preeminent and most cost-effective global fingerprint sensors available today. This alliance presents a unique opportunity to combine NEXT’s fingerprint sensor with our retail and licensing expertise, leveraging our robust and exclusive portfolio of design and utility patents,” said Jack Chadsey, CEO of iWallet Corporation.



“We have committed to purchase a minimum of 10,000 NEXT NB-2020S sensors over the next twelve months, though based upon the early interest from major manufacturers in licensing iWallet's patented BIO-BLU technology, we wouldn’t be surprised to see that number increase 5-10 times.”