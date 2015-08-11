© ermess dreamstime.com

Neil Jarvie rejoins Peratech to Head Global Sales

Peratech Holdco Ltd., a Yorkshire-based firm working in the field in new touch-technologies, announces the appointment of Neil

Jarvie as Vice President of Global Sales.

Jarvie returns to Peratech from Interlink Electronics where he served as Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. Prior to Interlink he spent over three years at Peratech heading Business Development.



Prior to his roles at Interlink and Peratech Limited, Jarvie spent over a decade with Cypress Semiconductor as a Global Strategic Account Manager servicing a Fortune 500 companies in the mobile device and consumer electronics markets.



"I'm excited to be rejoining Peratech as it enters the full commercialisation phase of its evolution," stated Jarvie. He added, "Peratech's QTC based single and multi-touch sensors are delivering next-generation HMI solutions in multiple key applications and markets. Having strengthened our resources in mechanical design, embedded firmware and hardware electronics we can now get our customers to market even quicker and more efficiently."