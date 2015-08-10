© rainer plendl dreamstime.com

GreenPeak opens new office

Semiconductor-company GreenPeak opens a new office in Mumbai, India, to serve growing demand.

GreenPeak Technologies, working with low power RF-semiconductor solutions, has announced that, as part of the ongoing expansion into international markets and following a period of significant growth in India, the company has opened a new office in Mumbai. GreenPeak has established the Indian office in response to the growing demand for RF chips for the operator/service provider and Smart Home market. GreenPeak's Asia Pacific presence already includes offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, and Seoul.



“This new office reflects GreenPeak’s continued commitment to the Indian market and ensures that we have local resources in place for our planned growth over the next few years. India is a key market in our global strategy. The new India office strengthens our commitment to support our fast growing customer base in that region,” says Cees Links, Founder and CEO of GreenPeak Technologies.