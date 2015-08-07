© andreypopov dreamstime.com

French lighting specialist Odeli goes with Electrolube resin

Odeli, has found a production partner in Electrolube, whose UR5635 hazy polyurethane resin proved to be a hit for protecting LED lighting products destined for the European Games Stadium at Baku, Azerbaijan.

Odeli is a French lighting manufacturer specialising in the custom design and manufacture of high-end LED lighting products and luminaires for the demanding public and commercial building sectors.



Electrolube's Technical Sales Engineer, Celine Virgo comments: "Most of the lighting products created for this project were designed with a transparent, hazy polyurethane resin in mind - and a resin that was also available in large quantities. Fortunately, we were able to meet both these needs with our UR5635 product.



UR5635 hazy polyurethane resin is a two-part, semi-rigid resin material formulated with a 'hazy/cloudy' appearance. It is used in decorative applications that need environmental protection, and is suitable for lighting applications where there is a desire for a dispersive lighting effect.



Alexandre Boullot, Managing Director of Odeli, said, “Electrolube’s resin achieved excellent luminosity combined with a very pleasing aesthetic finish. UR5635 also proved highly capable in a large-scale production environment and the company is looking forward to future project collaborations with Electrolube”.