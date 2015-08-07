© kritchanut dreamstime.com

CRS Electronics looking for acquisition opportunities?

Developer and manufacturer of LED lighting products, CRS Electronics, has formally engaged Phoenix Corporate Finance, to act as its financial advisor to negotiate and provide the necessary funding to pursue strategic acquisition transactions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Phoenix will assist and advise the Company on strategic acquisition opportunities, facilitate required financing, and explore strategic options to enhance shareholder value.



"We are excited to leverage Phoenix's acquisition negotiation and financing expertise in our quest to undertake a consolidation of smaller players in our highly fragmented industry sector. My team and I are looking forward to creating shareholder wealth through achieving higher revenues and capturing synergies of select industry companies." said Travis Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRS.



Ted Korn, Senior Vice-President of Phoenix states "The LED manufacturing and distribution market in North America is overpopulated and is ripe for an acquisition and consolidation strategy. There is a series of acquisition opportunities of companies providing the higher margin products of custom and architectural LED lighting products."