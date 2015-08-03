© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | August 03, 2015
Maxim integrated collaborates with Nvidia
Maxim Integrated Products has collaborated with Nvidia to enable the analog blocks on automotive infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for Nvidia's DRIVE CX (cockpit) and PX (piloted driving) platforms.
A growing demand for technology in mobile applications has changed how consumers interact with each other and the world around them. This heightened expectation for advanced user experience is also influencing how automakers architect their infotainment systems to stay competitive with technology trends. To address concerns raised about the impact that these interactive technologies will have on driver distraction, automakers have increased their focus on safety requirements within entertainment platforms. This balance between infotainment and ADAS is one of the foremost challenges facing today's automotive ecosystem.
To meet this safety-in-entertainment challenge, Nvidia has developed automotive system-on-chips (SoCs) capable of driving multiple functions with parallel processing architecture and large computing power. Maxim leverages its experience in automotive and its wide product portfolio to address three key analog IC factors that cannot be neglected in any system-level design: heat, size, and efficiency.
Technology
Maxim provides software-compatible, low-quiescent-current, and highly-integrated automotive-grade power-management functionality for the Nvidia visual computing module (VCM). This power solution meets the performance needs of the DRIVE CX and PX platforms.
Maxim's gigabit multimedia serial link (GMSL) solutions provide high-speed data transfer between camera inputs and the Nvidia SoC, and an optional link via an add-in card from the head unit of an infotainment platform to the display.
The MAX9286, a quad-channel 1.5Gbps deserializer in Maxim's GMSL portfolio, is capable of synchronizing video streams from four cameras while simultaneously powering each camera over the same coax cable. These "aggregator" and "power-over-coax" features are utilized on the Nvidia DRIVE PX to simplify design for ADAS systems with up to 12 simultaneous camera inputs.
