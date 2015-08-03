© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New West Coast region manager at Microcare

MicroCare Corp. is very pleased to announce that Mr. Keith Sanducci has joined the MicroCare sales team as the Region Manager, West Coast.

His portfolio will include direct sales of certain MicroCare products, as well as the development of the distribution network for MicroCare and the Sticklers line of fiber optic cleaners.