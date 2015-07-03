© airbus ppigeyre

Airbus signs deal for second plant in China

Airbus and its Chinese partners have signed a framework agreement on setting up an A330 Completion and Delivery Centre (C&DC) in Tianjin, China.

Airbus and its Chinese partners, namely the Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Ltd. (TJFTZ) and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), continue their partnership following the successful establishment of an A320 Family Final Assembly Line and Delivery Center in the Chinese city.



The framework agreement firms-up the Letter of Intent signed by the three parties last year.



“Building on our successful cooperation with China, highlighted by the A320 Family Final Assembly Line in Tianjin, our partnership keeps growing and expanding. The signature of this framework agreement on the A330 Completion and Delivery Centre will open a new chapter of strategic cooperation on wide-body aircraft with China. Together, we will develop new facilities and capabilities, and attract new suppliers and businesses in China,” said Fabrice Brégier, Airbus President and CEO.



The A330 C&DC Tianjin will be located near the site of the Airbus A320 Family Final Assembly Line in Tianjin. The C&DC will cover the aircraft completion activities including reception, cabin installation, aircraft painting, engine run and flight test, as well as aircraft delivery and customer flight acceptance.



Under the project, the A330 Family aircraft to be completed at the A330 C&DC Tianjin will be assembled in Toulouse but will be painted and have their cabin furnished and installed in Tianjin.