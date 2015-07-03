© joegough dreamstime.com

Hanwha factory suffers explosion

Hanwha Chemical Corp, based in South Korea, said there had been an explosion at one of its plastic production facilities.

The explosion occurred during welding work to expand a waste water disposal facility at its No.2 plant (produces polyvinyl chloride), located in Ulsan, media reports, citing a company release, state.



At least five people have been killed in the explosion, with one person still missing. An investigation into whether negligence was the cause of the explosion is under way, the reports continue.