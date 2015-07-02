© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Cisco to acquire OpenDNS

Cisco intents to acquire OpenDNS, a privately held security company based in San Francisco.

"As more people, processes, data and things become connected, opportunities for security breaches and malicious threats grow exponentially when away from secure enterprise networks," said Hilton Romanski, Cisco chief technology and strategy officer. "OpenDNS has a strong team with deep security expertise and key technology that complements Cisco's security vision. Together, we will help customers protect their extended network wherever the user is and regardless of the device."



The OpenDNS team will join the Cisco Security Business Group organization led by David Goeckeler, senior vice president and general manager. Under the terms of the agreement, Cisco will pay USD 635 million in cash and assumed equity awards, plus retention based incentives for OpenDNS.



The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2016, subject to customary closing conditions.