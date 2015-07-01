© saab

Saab receives order for Underwater Systems

Defence and security company Saab has received an order on deliveries of underwater systems. The total order value amounts to approximately SEK 429 million.

“We have seen an increasing demand from the market for our unmanned underwater solutions, and we look forward to continue to develop and deliver state-of-the-art products to our customers” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



“This order is yet another a strong proof of our world-leading position in the area of unmanned underwater systems”, says Agneta Kammeby, head of Underwater Systems at Saab business area Dynamics.



Deliveries will take place during 2017 and 2018.