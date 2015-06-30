© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

FPC's Touch Fingerprint Sensor FPC1155 in Meizu's Smartphone MX5

Meizu new Android smartphone MX5, is featuring FPC's touch fingerprint sensor FPC1155. The order value of this phone launch is included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of approximately SEK 2.2 billion for 2015.

Jorgen Lantto, CEO of FPC, comments: "Meizu is a leading smartphone manufacturer in China and we are proud that Meizu selected FPC1155 for MX5, its latest smartphone with a touch fingerprint sensors. FPC1155 supports 360 degree finger rotation capability, fast response time and industry leading 3D image quality."