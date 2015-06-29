© jirsak dreamstime.com

Huawei takes Cypress’s technology

Huawei has selected Cypress’s TrueTouch capacitive touchscreen solution for its next-generation MediaPad X2 tablet PC.

“We are pleased to follow up the selection of our TrueTouch solution for the MediaPad X1 with this win for Huawei’s impressive MediaPad X2,” said Joe Montalbo, vice president of the TrueTouch Business Unit at Cypress. “This design win is one of many with Huawei, and underscores our ability to provide industry-leading touchscreen features and reliability that enable our customers to differentiate their products.”