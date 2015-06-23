© data link solutions

Data Link Solutions secures USD 478.6M contract

Data Link Solutions (DLS), a joint venture between BAE Systems and Rockwell Collins, has been awarded a maximum potential USD 478.6 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR).

The contract covers the production, development and sustainment of Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS JTRS) terminals.



Under contract terms, fiscal 2015 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1 million will be placed on contract and obligated on the first task order concurrent with contract award, which will meet the minimum order requirement. This contract is expected to combine purchases for the Navy and potentially other U.S. armed services (99 percent) and various other governments, including Austria, Chile, Finland, Israel, Jordan, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, NATO and all NATO nations (one percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program.



“MIDS JTRS is a force enabler providing the Allied warfighter tomorrow's technology today,” said Jack Stevens, director at Data Link Solutions. “This contract enables DLS to continue its leadership position in Link 16 airborne networking and provides soldiers with the latest certified, reprogrammable, software-defined radio architecture for tactical data links.”



The DLS MIDS JTRS solution is a networked communications system providing a single chassis, multiple-channel radio that significantly reduces the number of different and unique radios needed on the battlefield. The MIDS JTRS radio transforms a MIDS terminal into a four-channel JTRS radio that maintains current Link 16 and Tactical Air Navigation (TACAN) functionality.



Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Wayne, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by June 2020.