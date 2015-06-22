© airbus

USD 57bn in orders for Airbus

Airbus won USD 57 billion worth of business for a total of 421 aircraft.

The deals comprise firm orders for 124 aircraft worth USD 16.3 billion and commitments for 297 aircraft worth USD 40.7 billion.



John Leahy, Airbus’ Chief Operating Officer, Customers said: “Our latest forecast for 32,600 planes in the next 20 years is being proved correct. The orders and commitments at this year’s Paris Air Show demonstrate three things; Asia is powering the growth, we are leading in single-aisle and widebody and our A321neo is the aircraft of choice in the middle of the market.”