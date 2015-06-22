© invisage technologies

InVisage expands with new Taiwan factory

InVisage Technologies Inc., developer of quantum dot camera sensors, opened its first high-volume, fully automated QuantumFilm sensor manufacturing facility in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan.

The new factory, named QFAB3, brings next-generation nanoscale manufacturing to Taiwan as InVisage prepares to introduce QuantumFilm technology later this year.



“We chose to establish our high-volume manufacturing in Taiwan because of the vitality of the semiconductor ecosystem here, and in particular because of our partnership with TSMC,” said InVisage’s CEO, Jess Lee. (TSMC is located in close proximity to QFAB3.) Lee added, “With our new facility and staff, we are able to source and install custom, state-of-the-art fabrication equipment and are now well positioned to ramp up QuantumFilm production.”



Product wafers are first manufactured by nearby TSMC and then transferred to InVisage’s facility for QuantumFilm deposition. The deposition itself is performed by a single, custom tool that combines spin-coating and CVD deposition technologies into one machine. This combination allows the deposition process to be both modular and fully automated.