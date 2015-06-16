© otnaydur dreamstime.com

LG and Nokia agree on smartphone patent license

LG Electronics has agreed to take a royalty-bearing smartphone patent license from Nokia Technologies.

The Korean company is the latest of more than 60 licensees for Nokias 2G, 3G and 4G mobile communication technologies and the first major smartphone manufacturer to join the licensing program since Nokia divested its Devices&Services business to Microsoft in 2014.



”We are pleased to welcome LG Electronics to our licensing program”, said Ramzi Haidamus, President of Nokia Technologies. We have worked constructively with LG Electronics and agreed a mutually beneficial approach, including the use of independent arbitration to resolve any differences. This agreement sets the scene for further collaboration between our companies in future.



The detailed royalty payment obligations will be subject to commercial arbitration, expected to conclude within a 1-2 year timeframe. Other terms of the agreement remain confidential between the two companies.