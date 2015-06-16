© vladek dreamstime.com

FPC receives order from Chinese smartphone manufacturer

Fingerprint Cards has received an order of SEK 375 million (EUR 37.43 million) including all touch fingerprint sensors in the company's portfolio from one of its module partners in Asia.

Deliveries are planned to mainly take place during the third quarter 2015. The sensors will be used by smartphone manufacturers in Asia.



Jorgen Lantto, CEO of FPC, comments: "This order is another evidence of the growing interest from smartphone OEMs in integrating touch fingerprint sensors in their devices, and that FPC has a very strong position in this market thanks to our leading technology and broad product portfolio".