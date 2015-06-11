© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

ISSI agrees to merger terms with Cypress

It's gone back and forth, but the companies have finnaly agreed to go forward. Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI) has finalised a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cypress Semiconductor for USD 20.25 per share in cash.

The deal between the companies has been going on for a while and evertiq reported earlier that the companies failed to reach a merger agreement, mainly due to antitrust concerns.



“With respect to the previous issue regarding antitrust approvals, Cypress has agreed to use its reasonable best efforts and take all reasonable actions to obtain such approvals, including fully divesting all of ISSI's SRAM business, if required,” ISSI writes in a press release.