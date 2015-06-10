© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Camtek Receives orders for new Eagle-i System

Camtek has received multiple orders totaling over three million dollars for the Eagle-i, its new generation of 2D surface inspection and metrology system, from an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT).

Installation of these systems began in the first quarter and is expected to be completed by July 2015.



Ramy Langer, Vice President and Head of Camtek's Semiconductor Division, commented, "This multiple order from a leading customer is aligned with our growth strategy to increase our 2D defect detection market share. We are in the process of adding new capabilities to the Eagle-i, with the goal of providing our customers with the leading and most comprehensive solution that meets both their 2D and 3D inspection and metrology requirements."



"Camtek continues to increase its activity at major OSATS, which supports its projection for double-digit growth in the Semiconductor division in 2015," Mr. Langer concludes.