© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Zytronic expands presence in South America

Zytronic, the specialist developer and manufacturer of projected capacitive touch sensors for advanced touchscreen applications, has expanded its sales presence in South America.

The company has extended its distribution agreement with manufacturer’s representative Phoenix Rep to cover the whole of Central and South America with a special focus on Brazil. Phoenix Rep plans to establish an office in South America soon, to enhance its direct links with Brazil, and other countries in the region.



Phoenix Rep, which is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico, represents electronic component manufacturers and provides design and technical support to domestic OEMs.



Ian Crosby, Zytronic sales and marketing director, commented: “Phoenix has been extremely supportive of developers and system integrators working on a wide variety of projects that have benefited from Zytronic’s rugged, high performance touchscreens. We wanted to extend this offering to customers in South America and are confident that together we will enable a host of exciting new designs such as cutting edge touch tables.”