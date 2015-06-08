© evertiq

Avnet Abacus signs deal with Pentair

Avnet Abacus has entered into a pan-European distribution agreement with Pentair to sell its range of electronics cabinets, racks and sub racks, and shock- and vibration-resistant ruggedised solutions.

Through this agreement, Avnet Abacus is now offering products from the standard line of Pentair's brand Schroff.



“One of the key reasons for selecting Avnet Abacus as a European distribution partner is their track record in building successful, longstanding customer relationships throughout the region,” said Heiko Wisotzki, Channel Manager Europe at Pentair. “They have a highly professional team of technically competent staff who will now offer Schroff products as part of the system solutions that are offered to customers across many end markets, and whom we can trust to provide an all-encompassing service.”



“The addition of the Schroff range significantly enhances our product portfolio and extends our capability to offer comprehensive innovative design solutions,” said Alan Jermyn, Vice President of Marketing, Avnet Abacus. “They also place a strong emphasis on customer design support through various service programmes, which fits well with our ethos at Avnet Abacus.”