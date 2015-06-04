Ah, so that's how Google's radar solution works

© google

As previously reported, Google is working together with Infineon on radar and sensor solutions, and now we get a sneak-peek at “Project Soli”.

This might be one of those technologies that could become an “enabler” when it comes to lifting wearables to a more user-friendly level. Although, I like to point out that this is a demo, and with demo videos you might want to keep your expectations and hopes to a minimum. One can't really judge the usability without the device in hand.However, Google promises great accuracy and flexibility. And as the icing on the cake, we also get a look at the radar chip and the hardware in its current shape. Project Soli is a collaboration between Google and German chip manufacturer Infineon.