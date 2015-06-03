© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Karl Kruse and SMC Diodes sign distribution agreement

Karl Kruse will – under the agreement – sell the products and solutions of SMC Diodes throughout the EMEA region.

SMC's products (formerly sold under the Sensitron Semiconductor brand name) target several applications in the commercial market including LCD displays, telecom equipment, power supplies, industrial and aircraft industries.



The focus of the agreement will be on Schottky rectifier diodes, TVS diodes and arrays via Zener diodes to other surge protection components for commercial and industrial use, as well as Hi-Rel products for the aerospace.