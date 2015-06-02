© creasencesro dreamstime.com

congatec opens design center in Taiwan

congatec AG is continuing its investment in R&D with the opening of a new design center in Taipei, Taiwan, to support its customer base in Asia and help drive growth in the region.

The new design center is congatec’s first to be located in Asia and its fifth worldwide. The new design center will be responsible for supporting congatec’s key customers. As part of the global engineering group, the Taipei team will jointly design core products.



“Our new design center will support our current customers as well as continue to grow congatec’s tier-one account base. We are very fortunate to have such a top-notch team leading our design efforts in Taiwan. All of them have experience in the embedded computing space, including a number of vertical markets such as industrial automation, medical technology, and entertainment,” stated Mike Chao, General Manager congatec Asia.