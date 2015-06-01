© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Shanghai Feilo invests in Hungary

Shanghai Feilo Acoustics, a Chinese lighting equipment manufacturer and distributor, will invest in a new LED manufacturing facility in Hungary.

The company has signed a letter of intent with Hungarian officials regarding the construction of a EUR 30 million LED manufacturing facility in Sárospatak, Hungary, according to a report in the Budapest Business Journal.



The investment is expected to employ some 400 people when completed.