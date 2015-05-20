© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Arrow Electronics to carry B&K precision products

Arrow Electronics it has added the full suite of B&K Precision testing and measurement products to its line card.

B&K Precision’s core products include power supplies and DC electronic loads, signal generators, oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, component and device testers, multimeters and a variety of test and measurement accessories.



“Arrow is excited to offer B&K Precision’s quality test and measurement instruments to our customers,” said Aiden Mitchell, vice president of semiconductor marketing at Arrow. “This distribution agreement will further expand the breadth and depth of Arrow’s top-notch line card.”