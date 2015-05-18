© fingerprint card

FPC receives new order – raises revenue guidance

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has received an order for its touch fingerprint sensors FPC1020, FPC1025, FPC1145, FPC1155 and FPC1035 from one if its module partners.

Deliveries are planned to take place from June until and including Q3 2015 and the sensors will be used by smartphone manufacturers in Asia. The order values for 2015 hereby amount to EUR 78.9 million to date. FPC also informs that in addition to previously reported revenues for Q1 2015 of EUR 14.9 million and a number of smaller orders not separately communicated amounting to more than EUR 12.7 million, current order value and revenues amount to more than EUR 106.6 million for 2015.



Since the company foresees sequential significantly increased revenues during the full year 2015, the revenue guidance for 2015 is increased from the previous revenue guidance of EUR 106.6 million for 2015, to an updated revenue guidance more than EUR 159.9 million for 2015.