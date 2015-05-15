© sharp

Sharp to let go of 3'500 employees

Japan's Sharp Corp. has decided to put out a call for voluntary retirement. These will affect around 3'500 staff in Japan.

Sharp Group intends to establish the basis for stable profitability by downsizing of bases, streamlining headquarter, and adjusting employment to an appropriate level, a press release announced. The company has decided to offer a voluntary retirement program. The program will concern Sharp Corporation and its major consolidated subsidiaries in Japan. Approximately 3'500 employees are affected; with the retirement date scheduled for September 30, 2015.



Sharp estimates, that the expense for the voluntary retirement program will total approx. JYN 35 billion.



The number of applicants for voluntary retirement is yet to be fixed.