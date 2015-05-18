© evertiq

Rutronik and Micronas establish worldwide partnership

Micronas GmbH and Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH expand their partnership. Effective immediately, Rutronik is a worldwide franchise partner of Micronas.

The global franchise covers the entire Micronas Hall-effect sensor and embedded motor controller product ranges. "We are experiencing high demand for these products", Thomas Rudel, CEO Rutronik, confirms. "Micronas is the leader in our important Analog & Sensors division. The products are very reliable and meet all necessary certification requirements for the target markets. The flexibility, fast response and delivery times provided by Micronas and the Rutronik logistics and support concept ensure that our customers receive excellent service – now available around the world."



Rutronik has already been a Micronas distribution partner for 15 years. "The professionals at Rutronik convince both us and our common customers with their technical competence. Rutronik has been able to represent us very well to date on account of its strong presence in Europe, and we expect to continue this success story together around the world" Matthias Bopp, CEO at Micronas, explains. "As our next step, the goal is to jointly develop new markets in Asia and North America and to continue growing. The strong Rutronik distribution network will help us do so."