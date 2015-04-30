© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

SolderStar expands with new sales/support partner in Brazil

SolderStar is expanding its sales and support service into Brazil with the appointment of Plottec Servico de Informatica as a full distributor.

SolderStar is increasing its network of distributors as an important step to making the company’s extensive range of thermal profiling products available to a worldwide market place.



Keith Blakeley, Sales Manager at SolderStar Ltd said: “Plottec Servico de Informatica is a well-known and respected distributor within Brazil and it is a welcome addition to our growing network.



“They are ideally situated to service a large and growing market in which we are already established and have strong relations within the industry. Brazil is a key area to our expansion plans and our new distributor will only help to strengthen our presence in this part of the world.



“This new partnership underlines our continued commitment to supporting the industry with our latest products and solutions, combined with our in-depth knowledge of the sector. Together with Plottec Servico de Informatica’s regional experience we are looking forward to developing our business in Brazil.”