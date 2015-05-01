© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Embedded Office boosts sales presence in France

Embedded Office, a specialist company for embedded systems that specialises in safety-critical applications, has appointed Neomore as a new distribution partner in France.

The company will be selling the Cert-Kits from Embedded Office with immediate effect for IEC61508-, IEC62304-, EN50128- and DO-178B/C applications. With this move, the embedded software specialist from southern Germany is looking to further extend its presence in the French market and to support customers locally more efficiently with an expert sales partner.



Neomore is a provider of high-end solutions. The company is headquartered in Plaisir, France.



“France is an important market for us. It is for this reason that I am delighted we have acquired such a well-known company as Neomore as our distribution partner. Neomore is an expert representative with technical know-how and long-standing connections, who will boost our presence in the French market”, comments Michael Hillmann, Managing Director of Embedded Office. “Consulting-intensive solutions and consulting/engineering services in particular require expert support on site. Neomore’s sales and support engineers have over 20 years’ experience in the French embedded market and are highly regarded as experts by customers in the fields of military and aerospace technology, industrial and medical applications as well as in the transport sector.”