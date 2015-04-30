© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Harman secures $3.2 billion in automotive audio business

Audio, infotainment and software services company, Harman, has received new orders from global automakers in the first four months of calendar 2015 totaling USD 3.2 billion.

The secured business includes new global awards with OEMs, including BMW Group for infotainment and audio solutions as well as Daimler AG and GAC Fiat for infotainment solutions.



“Harman has a proven track record of performance and technology innovation that automakers trust to enable a safe, secure and differentiated connected car experience,” said Dinesh C. Paliwal, the Company’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “These latest awards from our long-time partners reflect an increasing demand from automakers and their drivers for more sophisticated, embedded infotainment and car audio systems and Harman’s ability to meet those demands with best in class technologies.”



In addition to the BMW award, Harman secured new car audio awards from Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Geely, and Hyundai.