Milan Rao to lead GE’s Healthcare business

GE South Asia and Wipro has appointed Milan Rao to lead GE’s Healthcare business as President and CEO, GE Healthcare South Asia and Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare.

Milan will build on Wipro GE’s expansion plans and continue to strengthen the company’s ‘In India, for India’ proposition of innovating disruptive technology and business solutions to enhance access to high quality, affordable healthcare solutions. Effective May 1, 2015, he replaces Terri Bresenham, who has been leading GE Healthcare’s South Asia business since September 2011. Milan will report to Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Ltd. and Banmali Agrawala, President and CEO, GE South Asia.



Terri Bresenham will move to a global role. In the last three years, she has led GE Healthcare.



Banmali Agrawala, President and CEO, GE South Asia said, “Milan will take GE’s mission of a Healthier India forward through development of disruptive technologies and business models in India, for India. Our Healthcare business reinforces our philosophy of creating localized and affordable solutions. I thank Terri for her contribution and am confident that Milan will carry forward GE’s legacy of striving to develop solutions that meet the needs of the Indian healthcare sector.”



“Wipro and GE have enjoyed a strong and enduring partnership lasting over 25 years that has made an indelible mark on India’s healthcare industry. I am confident Milan will further strengthen this relationship and give an added impetus to our mission to build a healthier India,” said Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Ltd. and Non-Executive Chairman, Wipro Enterprises Ltd.



Milan joined Wipro GE Healthcare in August 2013 as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Wipro GE Healthcare, Milan was the CEO for the Enterprise Business at Bharti Airtel, where he was responsible for a business serving corporate and government institutions in India and globally.



Milan Rao, GE Healthcare’s new President and CEO for South Asia and Managing Director of Wipro GE Healthcare said, “Wipro GE has achieved several milestones on the promise of delivering affordable and accessible healthcare. I am looking forward to expand our leadership in the market, accelerate innovation and distribution capabilities to continue enhancing customer centricity and technology adoption for quality healthcare diagnosis everywhere. We hope to build on our successes in local innovation, partnership with all Governments and healthcare providers to achieve our vision of a healthier India and also help transform lives world over.”