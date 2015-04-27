© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Airbus goes big in Poland

Airbus Helicopter is to hire 1'250 people in Poland by 2020.

Additionally, a further 2'500 jobs should become available within the sector, writes Reuters in an article, citing Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury. "We are committed to being in Poland in the long-term, this is not an offset-like approach, we are in a home country".



The announcement comes on the heels of Airbus winning the local utility helicopter tender last week.