© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Peugeot and IBM expand 'connected car' partnership

PSA Peugeot Citroën and IBM have entered into a partnership to help various industries within the Internet of Things economy to analyze data to deliver new services from connected vehicles.

The number of cars connected worldwide is expected to grow significantly to a quarter billion by 2020. Until now, however, most of the innovations available have primarily focused on smartphone apps, navigation and roadside assistance. IBM and PSA will share the responsibilities of developing, selling and marketing, as well as delivering and implementing connected services with new and existing clients.



“We realized early on that connected vehicles, as part of the Internet of Things, were a key factor in the improvement of the customer experience towards our Brands," said Brigitte Courtehoux, PSA Peugeot Citroën. “In partnership with IBM, we are unleashing connected services to the masses, so consumers can experience a new level of comfort and convenience from their cars, while industries seize new opportunities to deliver personalized services.”



The companies are expanding their partnership to develop connected services for PSA vehicles by now enabling other industries and companies to propose new added values services in their vehicles. The seven-year agreement will focus on commercializing services and building next-generation technical solutions necessary to deliver connected services. At the first Innovation Center in Paris, employees from both companies will co-create with clients to develop connected solutions that meet the unique needs of their business and customers.



“The ways we facilitate our lives and work has changed dramatically with the rapid adoption of mobility and the rise of the Internet of Things,” Dirk Wollschläger, General Manager, Global Automotive Industry at IBM. “Under this partnership with PSA Peugeot Citroën, we are pushing the boundaries of mobility even further to give a broad set of industries the opportunity to tap the promise of the connected car.”