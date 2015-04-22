© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

SunEdison appoints Pancho Perez as EVP and COO

SunEdison has appointed Pancho Perez to the newly created role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The appointment extends Pancho Perez' role as COO for TerraForm Power to leadership in the same role across the SunEdison platform. Mr. Perez has previously served as President of SunEdison Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.



"With Pancho's successful history at SunEdison and Terraform, he is the ideal choice to lead operations for our development and asset management platform, including EPC, supply chain, services and asset management," said Ahmad Chatila, President and Chief Executive Officer at SunEdison. "Our massive opportunity for growth during the transformation of the power sector requires a focus on scaling our systems and processes. We are structuring SunEdison for sustained, rapid growth."



"I am excited to extend my role at SunEdison to work with Ahmad and our team to rapidly expand our development and asset management capabilities around the world," said Pancho Perez, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at SunEdison. "We are now the largest renewable development company in the world and see tremendous opportunity for growth as solar and wind resources become the preferred new generation resources globally."