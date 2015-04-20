© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Components | April 20, 2015
Mouser signs global agreement with Traco Power
Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement and partnership with Traco Electronic, a power supply specialist.
Traco's power products target the Industrial and IT, Transportation and Railway, Medical and Healthcare, Automation and Control, Renewable Energy and Smart Grid markets.
"With our world-class ranking in the global Power Supply market, combined with Mouser’s expertise in customer service, technology, product introduction and distribution, we’re in a perfect position to further expand our market reach and offer our solutions to an even greater and diverse audience than before,” said Markus Dalla Monta, managing Director of Traco Electronic AG. “We’re looking forward to a very successful partnership."
The new partnership will provide Mouser customers with access to a new line of power supply solutions from Traco Power that are optimized to a variety of applications.
"Mouser is very excited to welcome Traco Power as one of our world-class suppliers in the Power segment,” said Barry McConnell, Mouser Senior Vice President of Products. “Adding Traco Power’s portfolio of products to our existing line card will further strengthen our position in power supply solutions worldwide.”
