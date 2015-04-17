© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

Zytronic goes Asian

Projected Capacitive Technology touchscreen developer Zytronic opens office in Taiwan and appoints business development manager for region.

The Taiwanese Representative Office of Zytronic Displays Limited (ZDL) in Taipei has been established to build on the success of the company’s Projected Capacitive Technology (PCTTM) family. It will be managed by Chris Su who has been appointed business development manager for the China region.



Su has extensive experience of Zytronic touch screen products and applications having worked within the company’s Asian indirect sales channel for more than eight years. His role will involve extending Zytronic’s partner network and managing existing business in Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.



Ian Crosby, Zytronic sales and marketing director, said: “Chris has a longstanding relationship with Zytronic and considerable experience of our products and the markets they serve. His appointment and the creation of our first Asian office will enable us to build on the success we have already achieved through our local agents and value added resellers.”