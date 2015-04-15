© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Kontron expands office in Beijing

Kontron has opened its new China office in Beijing. The facility, which is nearly twice as large as the previous office, boasts its own production line as well as a repair and service center.

The office expansion is part of Kontron’s APAC growth initiative, started last year with the opening of an office in Tokyo.



“Our expansion efforts in the APAC region have already shown success last year: we were able to generate almost 30% more revenues in China than the year before”, says Rolf Schwirz, CEO of Kontron AG. “With the substantially expanded office and production floor, we will strengthen our local footprint in China and win new customers and market share.”



Mainly as a result of the strong revenue growth in China, the APAC region as a whole increased its revenues by 20 percent to EUR 26.7 million during 2014 (2013: EUR 22.2 million). Its share of total revenues rose to 5.8 percent (2013: 5 percent).



“We see further strong growth potential in China”, says Michael Väth, Executive Vice President Global Sales & Marketing and Chairman of Kontron China’s management board. “Kontron China is an integral part of our global business set-up and a strategically important market for Kontron.”