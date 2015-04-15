© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com

Nokia makes bid for Alcatel-Lucent

Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent have entered into a memorandum of understanding. Nokia will make an offer for all of the equity securities issued by Alcatel-Lucent, through a public exchange offer in France and in the United States.

The deal means: 0.55 of a new Nokia share for every Alcatel-Lucent share. The all-share transaction values Alcatel-Lucent at EUR 15.6 billion.



Each company's Board of Directors has approved the terms of the proposed transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2016.



The proposed transaction is subject to approval by Nokia's shareholders, completion of relevant works council consultations, receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.



The combined company will be called Nokia Corporation, with headquarters in Finland and a strong presence in France. Risto Siilasmaa is planned to serve as Chairman, and Rajeev Suri as Chief Executive Officer.



Nokia intends to maintain employment in France that is consistent with Alcatel-Lucent's end-2015 Shift Plan commitments, with a particular focus on the key sites of Villarceaux (Essonne) and Lannion (Côtes d'Armor). In addition, the company expects to expand R&D employment with the addition of several hundred new positions targeting recent graduates with skills in future-oriented technologies, including 5G.