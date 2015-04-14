© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Data Respons gets contract within the Oil Service market

Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 50 million (roughly EUR 5.8 million) with a customer within the Oil Service market.

The contract covers development of new solution platforms as well as extensions to ongoing deliveries. The contract comprises advanced computer solutions embedded in the customers' end products. The deliveries will be carried out within the next 2 years.



“The maritime sector and the oil services industry have a need for cost effective computer solutions for use in demanding environments. We have a long-term relationship with the customer, and we expect more contracts going forward,” says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.